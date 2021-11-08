After the actor’s conversation with Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos jokes about hurting Leonardo DiCaprio.

After a conversation between actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, the Amazon entrepreneur joked about the experience on Twitter.

A video of DiCaprio interacting with Sanchez, who momentarily wrapped her arm around him while attending the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, has gone viral.

Bezos shared the video of DiCaprio on Twitter on Monday, along with a separate message that showed the Blue Origin founder shirtless and leaning against a warning sign about a steep cliff and “death plummet.”

Bezos tweeted, “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…@LeoDiCaprio.”

Following Bezos’ breakup from MacKenzie Scott, the connection between Bezos and Sanchez became public in January 2019. For the previous 25 years, Bezos and Scott had been married.

Bezos and Sanchez have continued to create news since then. Aside from their romance, a source told People in June that the couple has built a strong philanthropic commitment.

“The work Jeff and Lauren are doing in philanthropy has really rejuvenated both of them,” the insider said.

“It’s been a focal point and a bright spot for them in the last year.” They’ve been really involved in it, making many of the calls and visiting with the folks that work on the various initiatives they’re involved with.” Bezos said in September that he will provide $1 billion in donations to help conservation activities.