After suggesting that Kyle Rittenhouse be hired as an intern, Matt Gaetz has received backlash.

Rep. Matt Gaetz drew a barrage of criticism online on Thursday after implying that he may hire Kyle Rittenhouse, the man charged of killing two people and injured another during a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Gaetz appeared on Newsmax on Wednesday to defend Rittenhouse’s innocence and imply that he might have a future as an intern.

“You know, Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make an excellent congressional intern.” We may contact him to see whether he is interested in assisting the country in other ways.” Gaetz’s name began to trend on Twitter on Thursday, with many criticizing the Florida Representative, who is now under investigation by the Department of Justice for child sex trafficking.

“It’s simple to see why losers KEEP wanting to do these horrific acts for a popularity come-up when behavior like Kyle Rittenhouse’s is rewarded by a (criminal) sitting Congress member.” One person wrote, “Matt Gaetz should be censured as well.”

Another user remarked that if Republicans get greater power, Gaetz’s promise to Rittenhouse could lead to worse problems for the country.

“After Rittenhouse is acquitted, Matt Gaetz stated he will offer him an internship.” The republicans want this kind of America. “We are in big peril as a country if we lose the house or the senate in 22,” the individual wrote.

The jury in Rittenhouse’s trial was still deliberating as of Thursday afternoon. In the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, Rittenhouse faces a total of five accusations, including two counts of homicide.

At the time of the shootings, Rittenhouse was 17 years old. His lawyers claim he was acting in self-defense.