After signing Max Scherzer, are the New York Mets a possible favorite in the World Series in 2022?

The New York Mets are doing everything they can to assemble a championship-caliber squad. The New York Mets’ second team may be the city’s greatest shot for a championship after adding star pitcher Max Scherzer and three strong position players in free agency.

The Mets are one of only a few teams with greater World Series betting odds in 2022. The Mets are now 13/1 to win the World Series at DraftKings Sportsbook, up from 18/1 when the 2021 MLB season ended. With 11/1 World Series odds, the Mets are among the favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers (6/1) and Houston Astros (17/2).

The Mets have a greater chance than the defending champion Atlanta Braves (14/1) and the cross-town foe New York Yankees (12/1). While the Yankees have been quiet in free agency, Mets owner Steve Cohen is following in the footsteps of George Steinbrenner.

Scherzer agreed to join the Mets in part because he was offered the highest average annual pay in Major League Baseball history. According to reports, the three-time Cy Young Award winner has agreed to a three-year, $130 million contract. Scherzer’s $43.3 million average yearly worth eclipses that of Gerrit Cole, whose nine-year mega-deal with the Yankees pays him $36 million per season.

The #Mets have already spent $254.5 million in free agency this winter and have the highest payroll in the league at over $265 million. With a payroll of $282.7 million, the #Dodgers lead #MLB last season.

Cohen will have given out two of the five highest contracts in Mets history in his first 11 months as owner, including (by far) the largest. The Mets would also have the biggest — yes, biggest — payroll in the league. Under Cohen, there has been an extraordinary readiness to spend.

Scherzer is 37 years old, yet he is still one of the best pitchers in the game. In 2021, he had the best 2.46 ERA of his career throughout a full season. After being traded to the Dodgers, the veteran had a 1.78 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 89 strikeouts in 68.1 innings.

It may be said that the Mets now boast two of baseball’s top pitchers. Jacob deGrom leads the team’s rotation with a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP in 92 innings before an injury cut short his 2021 season.

Scherzer earned the National League Cy Young Award in 2016.