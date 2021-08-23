After resigning amid sexual harassment allegations, Andrew Cuomo has decided not to run for governor again.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, who announced his retirement earlier this month, said in his farewell address on Monday that “intense political pressure and media frenzy” led a rush to judgment in the wake of sexual harassment charges.

Cuomo adviser Melissa DeRosa also revealed on Monday that the 63-year-old Democrat “has no interest in running for office again” after ten years as governor. In November 2022, New York will hold a gubernatorial election.

Andrew Cuomo has spent nearly 25 years in public service, including as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Attorney General of New York, and Governor of New York. And the way he does it, he does it 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” DeRosa said.

“He is looking forward to spending time with his family and catching up on his fishing. He’s looking into a few options, but he has no desire to run for office again.”

An impeachment probe into the sexual harassment charges is still expected to proceed.

Cuomo stepped down on August 10th. He stated that the only way he can assist New York is to “stand aside and let government to resume its role of governance.”

He has disputed the charges leveled against him. When Cuomo announced his resignation, he added, “In my opinion, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn’t know the extent to which the line had been redrawn.”

“There are generational and cultural shifts that I simply did not recognize, and I have no excuses.”

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will succeed Cuomo. On Tuesday, after midnight, she will be sworn in as New York’s first female governor in a secret ceremony.