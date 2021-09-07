After racial justice protests, a black firefighter sues the FDNY for discrimination and retaliation.

Last summer, a Black firefighter with the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) filed a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against his employer for opposing the use of water hoses on racial justice protesters.

Firefighter Omar Wilks accused FDNY officials of unfair disciplinary processes as revenge for his opposition to the deployment of water hoses on Tuesday. Wilks’ lawsuit accuses the city, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, and five other department officials of violating his right to free expression, and wants damages. According to Wilks’ lawsuit, the FDNY took action against him when he spoke out against racial prejudice in the department.

“Firefighter Wilks was wrongfully punished for trying to improve the FDNY’s discriminatory culture,” said Aymen Aboushi, Wilks’ attorney. “We will continue to fight for equity and ensure that the FDNY does not retaliate against its own members who engage in similar behavior.”

The FDNY did not respond to the New York Daily News’ request for comment. All enquiries were directed to the New York City Law Department, which simply acknowledged the city’s liability. According to a spokeswoman, the allegations have yet to be proven, and the company will let the litigation proceed in court.

Wilks, an eight-year fire veteran and ordained priest, said his supervisor instructed firemen to “assist in suppressing protesters” by using their fire hoses against them during last summer’s racial justice protests that erupted after a police officer killed George Floyd in Minneapolis. Wilks objected, and the hoses were never utilized, but according to his lawsuit, the official who issued the order received no punishment.

Wilks claims he was also retaliated against for complaining about FDNY prejudice towards Black firemen. He was issued a summons for his concerns, which he claims was the result of enraging higher-ranking officials, according to his lawsuit.

After protesting outside the FDNY headquarters, he was suspended for a month and moved to a position where he could not earn overtime pay. Wilks was later required to go to therapy before returning to work by the defendants.

In the United States, the use of fire hoses against demonstrators has a long and tumultuous history. During the 1960s, localities frequently blasted civil rights marchers with water cannons, including Birmingham, Alabama’s Public Safety Commissioner Bull Connor in 1963.

For years, the FDNY has been subjected to racial discrimination. Brief News from Washington Newsday.