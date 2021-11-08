After losing the Prevea Health Partnership, State Farm supports Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine refusal.

In the wake of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ reluctance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, State Farm Insurance said that it will back their celebrity endorsement.

Last week, the 37-year-old athlete tested positive for the coronavirus and admitted that he had not been inoculated.

Rodgers was accused of spreading disinformation about the virus after expressing his reasons for declining to get the vaccine, including labeling the idea of a pandemic of the unvaccinated “a pure falsehood.”

State Farm, on the other hand, intends to stand behind its brand ambassador and support his decision to stay unvaccinated.

In a statement released Monday, a company spokeswoman stated, “Aaron Rodgers has been a tremendous representative for our brand for much of the past decade.”

“We disagree with some of his views, but we accept his freedom to hold his own opinion. We understand that our customers, employees, agents, and brand ambassadors come from various walks of life and hold diverse perspectives on a variety of topics.” Because of these circumstances, the insurance business feels that everyone should have the freedom to make their own decisions.

“At State Farm, our aim is to help communities become safer and stronger.” To that end, we recommend immunizations but recognize that everyone has the right to make their own decision based on their unique circumstances,” a business representative said.

State Farm’s backing for Rodgers follows the conclusion of a collaboration between the NFL player and the healthcare company Prevea Health.

Rodgers was accused of making fraudulent promises regarding the COVID-19 vaccination during an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show,” and the firm distanced itself from him.

Rodgers also works with Bergstrom Automotive as a spokesperson. Rodgers’ future with the brand has remained a mystery to the corporation.

Due to league policy, Rodgers did not play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He is required to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days by league rules. He won’t be able to return until November 13 at the earliest.