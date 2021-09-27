After leaving dinner together, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd fuel dating rumors.

After being sighted out at dinner in Los Angeles, actress Angelina Jolie and artist The Weeknd have reignited dating rumors.

The two were pictured on Saturday at Giorgio Baldi, a prominent Italian restaurant. Jolie and The Weeknd arrived at the restaurant separately, but apparently spent two and a half hours in the restaurant’s VIP part.

Both stars were dressed in all-black ensembles. Jolie accessorized her look with a Saint Laurent bag and a trench coat. Meanwhile, The Weeknd was clad in a jacket and thin pants.

The stars left together after the dinner and got into the same car before driving to the Bel Air mansion of the “Save Your Tears” singer.

It’s not the first time Jolie, 46, and The Weeknd, 31, have been photographed together. The actors were spotted dining at Giorgio Baldi in late June, but they left separately.

A week later, the celebrities were sighted at Mustafa the Poet’s private concert. During the concert, the two reportedly kept their distance.

Jolie was seated with her kids Shiloh and Zahara, while The Weeknd was socializing with pals.

Sources told Page Six in July that the outing was more of a business meal, dismissing romance claims.

The insider told the publication, “They’re certainly not trying to disguise [the dinner date].” “He’s dead set on making it in the movie business. He has a new HBO series in which he stars.”

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will star in, co-write, and produce the upcoming HBO series “The Idol,” which will premiere in June.

A female pop star begins dating a mysterious Los Angeles club owner who also happens to be the leader of a secret cult in the drama.