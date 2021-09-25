After Drone Footage Captures Mysterious Image, a YouTube video sparks claims of the Loch Ness Monster.

While filming a vlog of himself kayaking to raise money for charity, a man from the United Kingdom believes he may have captured the Loch Ness monster on camera.

Richard Mavor first uploaded the video to YouTube on September 1, recording his 62-mile trek to raise £15,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

However, around the 3:50 point, he observed an image that appeared identical to the legendary sea creature.

The photo was taken on the third day of the expedition, when the group chose to spend the night on the south bank of Loch Ness. Mavor chose to photograph the group and their canoes using his drone camera.

While achieving his objective, he also captured a second shot of what looked to be a silhouette of the long-necked marine creature.

The Loch Ness monster, which is claimed to resemble a plesiosaur, has been described as being roughly 20 feet long in stories, but the image recorded by Mavor appeared to be less than 15 feet long.

He told The Washington Post that he thinks his drone captured something special. Mavor remarked, “The last thing I want to do is make a Nessie claim.” “I’m the most cynical person you’ll ever meet. But when I watch this, I think there’s something odd going on.”

During their stay in the area, Mavor admitted he couldn’t recall seeing any driftwood or other huge objects in the water. He explained, “I had to replay and fast-forward multiple times.”

“That’s what’s perplexing me. Because it’s an inland body of water, there’s no tidal debris like there is on the coast. Things do get cleaned up, but nothing on this scale.”

Several sightings of the Loch Ness monster have been recorded in the last century.