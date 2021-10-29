After discussing the Designer Wardrobe at the ‘RHOBH’ reunion, Dorit Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint.

Dorit Kemsley, actress of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” was robbed at her Encino estate on Wednesday night.

Three individuals broke into the home about 10:50 p.m. local time, according to an LAPD spokesperson, and stole an unknown amount of stuff.

The robbers apparently awoke the 45-year-old reality personality while she was sleeping. TMZ obtained information from sources. Dorit was detained at gunpoint and pleaded with the authorities not to kill her, saying, “Don’t kill me!” She is accused of giving the intruders anything they wanted, including jewels and purses. Dorit was at home with her children Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, at the time of the break-in, while her husband, Paul, was away on business.

The suspects may have smashed a back window open to gain entry, according to a photo taken of Dorit’s home hours after the theft. The inquiry is expected to be led by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide section.

The home invasion follows the Season 11 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which aired on Wednesday night. Dorit discussed her enormous luxury clothes with Andy Cohen during the Bravo show.

Dorit claimed that she purchased all of the items in her closet at full retail price rather than receiving discounts or borrowing apparel from designers.

“Every single one of them. “I’m a really picky person,” she explained. “It’s just easier for me to wear what I want to wear.” “All I can think is, ‘I’ll purchase it.'” Dorit gave fans a tour of her $6.5 million Encino property in a video posted on Bravo in June.

Her spacious walk-in closet, which was loaded with luxury clothes, purses, and jewelry, was showcased on the tour.

Dorit’s house had been broken into several times before. During an open house in Beverly Hills in 2019, her home was looted.