After defending masculinity as a political issue, Josh Hawley was chastised on Twitter.

Senator Josh Hawley’s determination to make masculinity a political issue has sparked macho snark on the internet. The Missouri Republican defended his new stance by blaming toxic masculinity on “the left.”

During an interview with Axios, Hawley said that “the left” is pushing the idea that men are “part of the problem.”

Hawley went on to say that conservatives were responsible for restoring manhood in America. He explained, “As conservatives, we have to urge men back to duty.”

“We have to emphasize that wasting your time not working… playing video games, viewing porn on the internet… is not beneficial for you, your family, or this country.”

People mocked Hawley’s recent remarks about the demise of American masculinity, making his name a trending topic on Twitter on Monday.

One user wrote, “I feel that Josh Hawley’s speech was more of a confession than making a point he believed he was making.”

Another individual speculated that Hawley wanted to return to a time when women had fewer rights than males.

“Josh Hawley thinks the actual world should be like a John Wayne movie…a.k.a. men should be in command, and women should shut up and cook dinner for her spouse,” the person wrote.

Others pointed to Hawley’s political ties to former President Donald Trump, asking why he wouldn’t hold him to the same standard of accountability for his acts.

Hawley’s latest remarks follow his keynote speech at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando, Florida on Oct. 31.

During his talk to the crowd, he said that manhood was under attack, and that men needed to return to traditional responsibilities after becoming idle due to too much time spent watching pornography and playing computer games.

“Are we allowed to be surprised?” Hawley was the one who inquired. “That more and more men are retiring into the enclave of idleness, pornography, and video games after years of being told… that their manhood is the problem?” Finally, Hawley argued that confronting what he feels are the primary issues ailing society and generating toxic masculinity was critical.

“I believe that when you combine a lack of jobs, fatherlessness, and the societal messaging that we teach our children in school, I believe we have to tackle that and its consequences,” he stated.