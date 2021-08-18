After canceling the rest of his tour dates due to COVID-19, Garth Brooks is offering refunds.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about the highly contagious Delta form, Garth Brooks has canceled the remaining shows on his 2021 tour.

The country artist issued a statement on Wednesday detailing his efforts to aid in the fight against the epidemic by canceling gigs and refunding fans’ money.

“I honestly believed the pandemic had passed us by in July,” Brooks added. “Now that I’m seeing this new wave, I understand we’re still in it, and I need to do my part.”

Ticketmaster will automatically refund customers using their original payment method.

Around 350,000 tickets for gigs in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Foxborough, Massachusetts, will be refunded.

Brooks stated in a statement, “I have asked the magnificent cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long, and I don’t want to do the same thing to the fine people of Boston and Baltimore.”

“As far as Nashville goes, we’re searching for a make-up date for the July rainout, and while this is unrelated to COVID, making people wait makes me sad, too. So, with a heavy heart, we announce the cancellation of all five events, but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and begin again after this wave has passed.”

Although Brooks expressed optimism that he would be ready to resume touring before the end of the year, he stressed that keeping fans safe was more essential than performing.

Brooks said in a statement, “I genuinely hope we are back on tour before the end of the year.”

“With that said, the most important thing to me is to fulfill my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (which is why we pulled the Seattle show from sale) and ensuring that the environment these people are trading their time and money for is not only the best experience ever but also the safest one we can provide.”

Brooks will now sell tickets for his gigs one at a time, closer to the concert date rather than months ahead of time.