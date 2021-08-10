After Britney Spears’ earlier conservatorship hearing was denied, the phrase “Judge Penny is corrupt” has become popular.

After California Judge Brenda Penny denied Britney Spears’ plea to speed up the hearing to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from her conservatorship, the phrase “Judge Penny Is Corrupt” became a hot topic Monday afternoon.

Judge Penny dismissed the singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart’s request to move the Sept. 29 hearing to Aug. 23 in order to determine if Jamie Spears will remain under conservatorship.

In the petition, Rosengart claimed, “Every day that passes is another day of avoidable hardship and injustice to Ms. Spears and the Estate.”

“Ms.

The mental health and well-being of Spears must be, and are, the most important considerations. Further, all interested parties unanimously agree that Mr. Spears’ continued presence as Conservator of the Estate is detrimental to Ms. Spears’ best interests, health, and well-being, and that his prompt removal – or, at the very least, his immediate suspension – is ‘critical’ at this juncture.”

“JUDGE PENNY IS INEVITABLE because she has allowed this scam to continue for years! One person tweeted, “She understands exactly what’s going on.”

If Jamie Spears isn’t removed from conservatorship next month, according to another tweet, the judge has ulterior motivations.

“I’m not sure if JUDGE PENNY IS CORRUPT, but if nothing changes by September, she most certainly is! The hashtag is #FreeBritney.

Britney Spears’ doctors and personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, have backed her request to remove her father as conservator of her estate.

Judge Penny did not give an explanation for why the request was denied. It was denied without prejudice, which means Rosengart can file a new motion with more evidence to back it up.