After being kept as an illegal pet, a cougar was removed from a New York apartment.

The 11-month-old cougar was being kept as a pet by two owners in the Bronx until it was surrendered to authorities in New York this week.

In a press release issued on Monday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police Commissioner Basil Seggos stated, “Wildlife like cougars are not pets.”

“While cougars may appear cute and cuddly while young, they can mature into unpredictable and dangerous predators. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation appreciates the efforts of our partners at the New York Police Department, the Humane Society of the United States, Bronx Zoo Wildlife Conservation Society, and Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in hastening the surrender of this wild animal and transporting it to a safe location.”

According to Kelly Donithan, director of animal catastrophe response for the Humane Society of the United States, the 80-pound female cougars’ owners surrendered her on Thursday after realizing she wasn’t appropriate to live in an apartment.

“The owner’s tears and the cougar’s anxious chirps as we drove her away severely brings home the countless victims of this heinous trade and lie that wild animals belong nowhere but the wild,” Donithan said.

Sasha was taken from her apartment and taken to the Bronx Zoo, where she was given proper veterinary care.

The cougar will then travel to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas, according to officials.

In a news release, Donithan stated, “I’ve never seen a cougar in the wild, but I’ve seen them on leashes, smashed into cages, and wailing for their mothers as breeders tear them away.” “I’ve also seen owners’ despair after being sold not just a wild animal, but a false dream that they could make a fine ‘pet,’ as in this case.

The exotic pet trade lacks the resources, facilities, knowledge, and skills to meet the animals’ fundamental needs, according to Jim Breheny, director of the Bronx Zoo.

To keep these creatures safe from "very dangerous situations" The head of the Humane Society Legislative Fund, Sara Amundson, is urging Congress to enact the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which will "revise laws governing the trading of big cats," according to the act.