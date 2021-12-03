After beating the Saints, the Dallas Cowboys are huge betting favorites to win the NFC East.

For the remainder of the NFC East, time is running out. The Dallas Cowboys expanded their first-place lead over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, making it extremely impossible for any other club in the division to catch them in the 2021 season.

The Cowboys are 2.5 games clear of the second-place Washington Football Team with five games remaining on the schedule. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Dallas is a -1000 favorite to win the NFC East, indicating that the Cowboys are almost guaranteed to make the playoffs.

Dallas’ third loss in four games came in overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving. After missing time due to COVID-19 or injuries, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, and DeMarcus Lawrence all returned on Thursday. In their 27-17 victory over the Saints, the Cowboys had four interceptions.

Washington has a +1000 chance of beating Dallas and winning the division. In two of the Cowboys’ next three games, the two rivals will square off. If Washington can’t win both of its games against Dallas, its chances of finishing first are slim. In Las Vegas on Sunday, Washington is a little underdog.

Last season, Washington won a historically weak NFC East with a 7-9 record. In the Week 13 playoff picture, the team holds the final wild-card berth.

The Philadelphia Eagles are three games behind Dallas and have +1400 odds to win the NFC East. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles are seven-point favorites over the New York Jets.

In Week 3, the Cowboys thrashed the Eagles 41-21. The regular-season finale pits Philadelphia against Dallas.

When the Eagles were defeated by the New York Giants last week, they may have squandered any hope of winning the division. Despite beating Philadelphia 13-7, New York is still 3.5 games behind Dallas and a +4000 long shot to win the division for the first time in a decade.

Between the Cowboys’ games against Washington and the Giants in Week 15, the Cowboys had a road game versus the Giants.

In Week 5, the Cowboys defeated the Giants 44-20. Dallas was on a six-game winning streak at the time, and Dak Prescott was playing at an MVP level. Prescott has a 101.7 passer rating and 288.2 passing yards per game, which places him ninth among quarterbacks.

The Cowboys’ toughest remaining game is a Week 17 meeting with the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.