After backlash, Apple’s plan to protect children from exploitation is in jeopardy.

Following complaints that it went beyond its own privacy policy, Apple’s intentions to safeguard youngsters from sexual exploitation on its platforms have hit a fresh roadblock. After hearing the criticisms about its proposal, the firm declared in a statement that it would put it on hold and go back to the drawing board.

“We have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make changes before launching these very essential kid safety features,” the business said, citing feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers, and others.

Apple announced plans last month to begin scanning customers’ devices for illicit child sex abuse material (CSAM) in the hopes of finding “digital fingerprints” in data stored in iCloud accounts. Before storing a photograph in Apple’s iCloud, the image’s hash is compared to a database of hashes given by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

If a file is found to be infringing, Apple will decrypt it and send it to a human monitor for evaluation. If they come to the conclusion that the system was justified in assuming the image was proof of CSAM, the iCloud account will be frozen and a complaint filed, maybe with police enforcement. This strategy has been employed by other companies, notably Facebook, for the same reason.

Critics, on the other hand, slammed the concept as potentially too intrusive and in conflict with Apple’s own privacy policies. Apple defended itself after originally revealing its plans at the beginning of last month, claiming that its strategy was actually more respectful of customer privacy than prior attempts to take down CSAM. It made its procedure available to cryptography specialists for examination in order to demonstrate that its approach was tightly limited to photographs given by NCMEC and could not be abused in other situations.

Apple’s balancing act with privacy and security concerns has proven to be a constant problem. The FBI ordered that the business break the encryption on an iPhone used by the perpetrator of the terrorist attack in San Bernadino, California, in December 2015. Although the FBI eventually located a contractor who supplied a workaround to gain access to the device, privacy advocates praised Apple for its tough stand in a difficult scenario.

Apple, on the other hand, has been accused of invading users' privacy by monitoring messages and sharing them with brokers in order to create targeted adverts.