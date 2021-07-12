After attending a private concert, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd reignited dating rumors.

After being seen attending a private concert by Mustafa the Poet, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd revived relationship rumors. Their most recent outing comes after they were photographed leaving dinner a few weeks ago.

After arriving separately, Jolie, 46, and The Weeknd, 31, were both seen in the crowd at the event on Friday. The actress was seen sitting with her children Shiloh and Zahara, while a fan account tweeted a snapshot of the singer conversing with friends.

According to one eyewitness, the celebs appeared to stick with their respective groupings throughout the ceremony. “It was a small gathering….” The source described it as “really spiritual.”

“The Weeknd was incredibly approachable, as were the other A-listers. Before and after the concert, everyone was socialising. Angelina Jolie was sat next to the musician Akala with [two of her children].”

However, the eyewitness did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Jolie and The Weeknd. The private event, which drew about 500 people, lasted roughly an hour.

Despite the fact that the music had ceased, participants were said to have lingered and conversed with one another. “Angelina and The Weeknd undoubtedly chatted at some point,” the eyewitness claimed, “especially if they knew one other.” “Everyone was mixing and mingling, and they were all in the same area.”

On June 30, The Weeknd and Jolie were seen leaving Giorgio Baldi, a prominent Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, sparking dating suspicions.

While some fans believe the two are dating again, a source informed Page Six that the dinner was completely business. Following his appearance in the film “Uncut Gems,” The Weeknd is apparently looking to acquire further acting jobs.

The insider stated at the time, “They’re certainly not attempting to disguise [the dinner].” “He’s dead set on making it in the movie business. He has a new HBO series in which he stars.”

The extent of Jolie and The Weeknd’s relationship has remained a mystery.

Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt are now locked in a bitter custody dispute.

In 2019, Bella Hadid, a model, collaborated with The Weeknd.