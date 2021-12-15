After anti-vaxxers were arrested for refusing to show their COVID vaccination card, the phrase “Cheesecake Factory” became popular.

After holding a “sit-in” protest at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in New York, six anti-vaxxers were detained. The restaurant chain became a trending topic on Twitter as a result of the incident.

The protest took place at a site in Queens Center Mall on Tuesday. Six protestors were arrested after storming past the restaurant’s host stand and sitting at tables without showing their immunization cards.

For breaking the restaurant’s COVID-19 policy, the protestors were ordered to leave. The police were called about 7 p.m. after the demonstrators refused to leave the eatery.

Eric Bascon, 38, Mitchell Bosch, 42, Graig Young, 37, Raymond Velez, 36, Augusto Alarcon, 39, and Steven Wavra, 67, were arrested and charged when police arrived. Criminal trespassing was charged against the six males.

Several anti-vaxxers sat at tables in the restaurant and demanded service, according to an hour-long video uploaded on Instagram.

Some of the protestors began to discuss the potential of being arrested around 45 minutes into the film. While some members were willing to put their lives on the line for the cause, others were not.

Users reacted to the arrests by making “Cheesecake Factory” a trending topic on Twitter by Wednesday.

One commenter wrote, “Imagine a world where someone who is antivax chooses to make their statement at a Cheesecake Factory in NYC.”

Another commenter commented that the protestors were arrested in an appropriate manner by the NYPD. “There you have it, guys. The ideal retort to today’s antivaxxer domestic incident at a New York Cheesecake Factory. “They were all apprehended and imprisoned as they deserved,” the post stated.

The Cheesecake Factory issued a comment on the event on their official Twitter account on Wednesday.

“The circumstances of December 14th in our Queens, New York restaurant were sad. “Our primary focus is the health and safety of our employees and customers, and we are in compliance with the municipal regulation regarding Covid-19 immunization requirements,” the statement added.

A link to a frequently asked questions page concerning vaccines and mask regulations for businesses and events in New York was also provided in the post.