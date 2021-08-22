After animals were killed due to COVID-19 concerns, Australia launched an investigation into rescue dog shootings.

Following claims that the new COVID-19 lockdown resulted in the firing of rescue dogs to prevent volunteers from leaving their houses, the Australian Office of Local Government in New South Wales has started an investigation.

According to a new story released by the Sydney Herald, the Bourke Shire Council killed rescue dogs on purpose in order to comply with COVID-19 rules and prevent volunteers from traveling out to pick up the animals.

The council’s interpretation of the rule led them to assume that by preventing volunteers from interacting with one another, they were helping to prevent the virus from spreading in Australia.

The Office of Local Government has initiated an investigation into the matter to see if there were any violations of animal cruelty rules.

In a statement, an OLG spokeswoman said, “The council chose to take this course of action to protect its staff and community, notably vulnerable Aboriginal communities, from the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

Local campaigners were likewise alarmed by the shooting and chastised the council for firing the rescue dogs.

“This callous dog shooting has severely saddened and appalled us, and we absolutely reject the council’s appalling arguments that this slaughter was reportedly carried out as part of a COVID-safe plan,” said Lisa Ryan, an animal liberation campaigner.

While the Bourke Shire Council believes the dogs were shot in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, sources close to the situation told TMZ that the government has already released rules advising pounds on how to conduct business while complying to safety limits in the face of the epidemic.