After a shocking loss to Sweden, the USWNT has a new schedule and a chance to win an Olympic gold medal.

The Opening Ceremony has yet to take place, and the US women’s national soccer team has already fallen behind in Tokyo. In their first match of the Olympics, the United States suffered a surprise defeat, raising doubts about their chances of earning a gold medal.

The United States didn’t just lose its opening match in group play; it was humiliated. Sweden defeated the strongly favored Americans 3-0 on Wednesday, eliminating the field’s top-ranked team.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, fifth-ranked Sweden was a big underdog with +700 odds to win. The match had -240 odds, and Team USA began the Summer Games as -165 favorites to win Olympic gold.

“Didn’t we have our a**** kicked? Megan Rapinoe, star of USA, told NPR that she was “just a little tense, just a little frightened.” “We could have taken a few better chances that would have changed the game significantly.”

Despite the loss, Team USA is still favored to be the last team standing, with +120 odds. Sweden is in second place with a score of +350.

The United States’ ladies were denied a fourth consecutive gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics by Sweden. If Team USA were to win the gold medal, they may have to redeem themselves against Sweden later in the Games.

Rapinoe stated, “It’s irritating, and it’s frustrating that it’s Sweden.”

“They took up a lot of room on us. I have no idea how many goals we have abandoned this year. I can’t recall the last time we conceded a goal. So giving up three isn’t ideal.”

The setback leaves Team USA with very little room for error. In each four-team group, the top two teams proceed to the single-elimination round. Sweden has moved ahead of the United States in Group G rankings.

In their final two group-stage matches, Team USA will meet New Zealand on Saturday and Australia on Tuesday. Because neither of its opponents is considered a genuine contender for the gold medal in Tokyo, the United States may still qualify with a second-place finish in pool play.

