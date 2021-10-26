After a Rolling Stone report named Republicans as perpetrators of the Capitol riots, Twitter reacted.

According to a report published by Rolling Stone on Sunday, protest organizers had “dozens” of planned meetings with White House officials and Republican congressmen, as well as the possibility of a “blanket pardon” from Donald Trump.

Andy Biggs of Arizona, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Louis Gohmert of Texas, Paul Gosar of Arizona, and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia were among the six Republican House members mentioned in the talks.

On social media, there have been harsh rebukes since the revelation of the Rolling Stone piece.

According to Rolling Stone, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Madison Cawthorn, and others were in constant contact with the organizers of the January 6th Protest.

Why haven’t Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Mo Brooks, Madison Cawthorn, Andy Biggs, or Louie Gohmert made blanket denials of Rolling Stone’s reporting that they were in contact with the White House and others regarding the Jan. 6 insurgency?

The #Sedition7 is a limited-edition publication. According to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, Brooks, Gosar, Biggs, Gohmert, Boebert, Cawthorn, and Greene are all unable to hold public office. It isn’t up for debate; the Constitution expressly states that SHALL. These traitors must be detained and deported! pic.twitter.com/OmY7MqjtDb The purpose of January 6, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene, was to overthrow the government. https://t.co/YG3UH01GFy No one will be astonished if people are promised broad pardons. Conspirators Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar have been named. #January6 Two Jan. 6 event organizers work with a committee and name MAGA Congress members – Rolling Stone https://t.co/0Fj0GHdUFd One organizer told Rolling Stone, “I recall Marjorie Taylor Greene personally.” “I think I talked to around a dozen additional lawmakers or their staffs at one point or another.” Greene’s communications director, Nick Dyer, claims that Greene was merely involved in the organizing of an objection to the election certification on the House floor and had “nothing to do with the planning of any protest.” Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, was a key figure in the discussions, according to both individuals. Meadows was fully aware of what was about to happen, according to the organizer.

“He’s also a regular figure in these relatively small groups of national organizers,” according to the sources. Meadows has been summoned by the Washington Newsday Brief News on January 6.