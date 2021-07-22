After a resurfaced video of a Holocaust joke, Olympic Opening Ceremony Director Kentaro Kobayashi was fired.

After an old video of him making a Holocaust joke resurfaced, the creative director of the opening ceremony for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics was sacked.

The Olympic Organizing Committee stated on Thursday that Kentaro Kobayashi had been removed from his role in the opening ceremony after a video of his 1990s comedy routine went viral online.

In the video, Kobayashi is heard saying, “Let’s reenact the genocide of Jews,” as well as discussing the Holocaust.

“We discovered that Mr. Kobayashi utilized a phrase mocking a historical tragedy in his own performance,” said Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Olympic Organizing Committee.

“We sincerely apologize for causing such an incident the day before the opening ceremony, as well as for causing inconvenience and anxiety to many parties involved, as well as the people of Tokyo and the rest of the country.”

Following the announcement, Kobayashi apologized for his previous views in a statement. “Entertainment should not cause people to feel uneasy. I realize now that my rash choice of words at the time was incorrect, and I apologize,” he stated.

Kobayashi, on the other hand, isn’t the first athlete to be booted from the Olympics. Following his history of bullying, composer Keigo Oyamada declined from having his music played at the opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, President of the Organizing Committee Yoshiro Mori resigned after making sexist remarks.

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will air on NBC at 6:55 a.m. ET on Friday.