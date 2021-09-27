After a report revealed harmful effects on teenagers, Facebook has put Instagram Kids on hold.

After facing outrage over research revealing the app’s detrimental impact on its young users, Facebook has decided to put its work on Instagram Kids on hold.

The corporation announced its decision to halt the initiative on Monday, following criticism from lawmakers in response to a report revealing research revealing the social media site was damaging to youngsters.

In a statement to CNBC, Facebook said, “While we believe establishing ‘Instagram Kids’ is the right thing to do, Instagram and its parent company Facebook will re-evaluate the project at a later date.” “In the meanwhile, Instagram will continue to prioritize teen safety and parental oversight features.”

After the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Facebook performed research and determined Instagram had a negative influence on teenagers, particularly girls, lawmakers slammed the proposed Instagram Kids program.

According to a Facebook internal presentation, 13 percent of British users and 6% of American users who expressed suicidal thoughts blamed Instagram.

Despite the backlash, Instagram’s CEO, Adam Mosseri, defended the company’s choice to build an Instagram for youngsters.

“This will be interpreted by critics of ‘Instagram Kids’ as an admission that the project is a bad idea.

That isn’t the case at all. The reality is that children are already online, and we feel that creating age-appropriate experiences tailored to their needs is considerably superior to where we are now,” he said.

Instagram Kids was created for tweens between the ages of ten and twelve, and it required parental permission to join. There would be no advertisements on the platform, and only age-appropriate content would be available.

Parents will be able to monitor their children’s accounts by controlling who may follow them, message them, and vice versa.