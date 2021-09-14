After a private 9-year battle with cancer, comedian Norm Macdonald died at the age of 61.

Despite being sick for nearly a decade, MacDonald was adamant about keeping his deteriorating health hidden from his family, friends, and fans.

Macdonald was born in Quebec City on October 17, 1959, and started his career as a writer for the hit sitcom “Roseanne” from 1992 to 1993. After leaving “Roseanne,” Macdonald joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” from 1993 to 1998, where he had the most humorous effect on the “Weekend Update” segments. OJ Simpson was regularly mocked by Macdonald for killing his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. “Well, it’s finally official: Murder is allowed in the state of California,” MacDonald began the piece after Simpson was acquitted.

On the long-running sketch show, MacDonald was also recognized for his Burt Reynolds impersonation.

Oh, no. When I first started acting, I was a tremendous fan of Norm Macdonald and essentially copied his delivery. I would stay up late just to see him on chat shows. He was the most amusing visitor of all time. Today, we lost a comic legend. One of the greats of all time. RIP.

I’m heartbroken at Norm Macdonald’s death. Norm had the most unusual hilarious voice I’d ever heard, and he was unfailingly and unabashedly amusing. I’ll never laugh as hard as that again. Today, I’m really sad for all of us.

Nobody was funnier than Norm MacDonald to so many people in comedy, including myself. You always hoped he’d stay after the job was finished so you could hear his stories and laugh with him. He’s extremely funny and generous with his personality. I’m going to miss him a lot.

In January 1998, Don Ohlmeyer, head of NBC’s West Coast division, replaced Macdonald on “Weekend Update” with Colin Quinn. Macdonald believes he was replaced because of his many comments regarding Simpson, a friend of Ohlmeyer’s, before and after the trial, in which he repeatedly referred to him as a murderer. Later in life, Macdonald came to the conclusion that his dismissal from “Weekend Update” was due to his insubordinate behavior.

Macdonald has a 9-episode show called "Sports Show with Norm Macdonald" that aired in 2011. He was the last stand-up comedian to appear on "The Late Show" in May of 2015.