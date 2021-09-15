After a failed suicide attempt, South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh admits to insurance fraud.

Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney, has acknowledged to committing fraud in order to receive a life insurance payout for his surviving son.

Murdaugh admitted to participating in a fraud plot to support the allegations against alleged gunman Curtis Edward Smith on Monday.

According to his counsel, Murdaugh was suffering from “a huge depression” and resolved to take his own life.

He was shot in the head on Sept. 4, months after his wife, Margaret, and son, Paul, were fatally shot in June.

Murdaugh’s lawyer, Dick Harpootlian, said that their deaths, as well as his father’s death the same week, “took a great toll on him.”

“Most people wouldn’t be able to get through it. Harpootlian revealed during an appearance on the “Today” show that he got through it with the help of narcotics.

Harpootlian and Murdaugh’s other attorney stated that their client was likewise addicted to opioids. Many people have been feeding his opiate addiction for the past 20 years, according to the attorneys.

“During that time, these people took advantage of his addiction and his willingness to pay a lot of money for narcotics. One of those people took advantage of Alex’s mental instability and agreed to murder him by shooting him in the head.”

Murdaugh, according to Harpootlian, feared that if he committed suicide, his surviving son would be unable to receive his life insurance benefit. As a result, Murdaugh got in touch with Smith and gave him the gun he needed to shoot him in the head.

Smith has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, assisted suicide, distribution of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, assault and violence of a high and aggravated character, and conspiracy to conduct insurance fraud, despite the fact that Murdaugh has not been prosecuted.

Smith has admitted to being there for the shooting and the weapon’s disposal. Murdaugh’s lawyers expect charges to be filed against him in the near future.