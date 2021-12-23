After a domestic violence arrest, a ‘Home Alone’ actor denies strangling his girlfriend.

Devin Ratray, actor of “Home Alone,” has denied strangling his girlfriend following his domestic violence arrest in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

One accusation of domestic assault and battery and one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation were filed against the 44-year-old actor.

The alleged incident occurred on December 8, while Ratray was in town for a Pop Christmas Con presentation. The actor’s girlfriend told police that she and the actor had gotten into a dispute at a pub and that she returned to their hotel room.

Ratray returned to the room, pulled his girlfriend onto the bed, placed one hand over her mouth and the other on her throat, according to the affidavit.

The probable cause affidavit stated, “[The] victim had problems breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth.”

Scott Adams, Ratray’s lawyer, has since rejected the claims leveled against his client. In a statement, Adams added, “Mr. Ratray denies ever laying a hand on her or doing anything in relation to anything like that.”

Ratray admitted to getting “into an argument” with his girlfriend, according to Adams. He said, however, that the victim “changed her tale from them having a disagreement or an argument to him strangling her all of a sudden.” Ratray was not arrested right away after the event, but a warrant for his arrest was issued on Tuesday. Ratray surrendered the next day and was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

In the new Disney+ film “Home Sweet Home Alone,” Ratray, who is best known for his role as Buzz McCallister in the Christmas classics, reprised his role.