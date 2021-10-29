Adam Kinzinger, a member of the committee since January 6, has decided not to run for re-election.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, announced on Friday that he will not run for reelection in the midterm elections in 2022.

On the Jan. 6 Committee, Kinzinger is one of only two Republicans.

Kinzinger, 43, was first elected to Congress in 2010, and in a video, he revealed his intention to resign in January 2023. He claimed that his supporters encouraged him to be his “own man,” and that he recalls “stating during that campaign that if I ever felt it was time to walk on from Congress, I would.” And that time has arrived.” I’m excited for the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/SvdFCVtrlE “I cannot focus on both reelection to Congress and a broader fight nationwide,” the Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran said, expressing his disappointment in “leaders who don’t lead.” He also hinted at his future political ambitions, saying, “I cannot focus on both reelection to Congress and a broader fight nationwide.” I want to be clear: this is not the conclusion, but the beginning of my political career.” Kinzinger has long been a critic of former President Donald Trump, and was one of ten House Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment after the violence on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6. Due to redistricting, he previously stated that the 2022 midterm elections will be difficult.

“Getting dragged out of a district and having no option to compete for the House again and you want to stay involved, well, it makes, it makes frankly looking at the Senate or the governor a bit more interesting, I think,” Kinzinger told the Chicago Sun Times in April.

Kinzinger, who is running as an anti-Trump Republican in a deep blue state, might be a strong opponent for Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. Kinzinger is anticipated to work for the political action committee Country First in the meantime.