According to the court, Fox News will have to respond to allegations that it spread election misinformation.

On Thursday, a Delaware Superior Court judge refused Fox News’ motion to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems’ complaint.

Dominion will now be able to sue Fox News for defamation after the network claimed that Dominion was involved in a voter fraud plan that swung the 2020 presidential election in President Joe Biden’s favor over former President Donald Trump.

According to Dominion, “There were evidence that the [voting fraud]accusations were bogus. The Court can deduce from these that Fox meant to conceal the facts “The decision was made by Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M Davis.

Despite possessing evidence to the contrary, Dominion must still prove that Fox News behaved deliberately in spreading the claims of voter fraud. Davis also recognized two unanswered questions: whether New York’s anti-SLAPP rules apply in this case, and if Domino qualifies as a well-known public person.

“For the purposes of the Motion, the Court must regard all well-pleaded facts asserted in the Complaint as true and in the light most advantageous to Dominion,” Davis added.

According to The Washington Post, Fox News issued a statement in response to the dismissal, saying that they “vigorously covered the breaking news surrounding the unprecedented 2020 election, providing full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear-cut analysis,” and that they “remain committed to defending against this baseless lawsuit and its all-out assault on the First Amendment.”

Fox News stars Maria Bartiromo, Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs, and Sean Hannity are also implicated in the lawsuit. Lawyer Sidney Powell, former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and CEO of My Pillow Mike Lindell, all of whom appeared on Fox News programs to discuss the electoral fraud plot, are all mentioned.