According to the Census Bureau, new home sales increased by 14% in September.

According to the US Census Bureau, new house sales increased by 14% in September, although they are still lower than they were at the same time last year.

The Census Bureau tracks new single-family house sales, and it discovered that 800,000 units were sold in the previous month. This was an increase from the 702,000 homes sold in August, but still a drop from previous September’s 971,000 sales.

The average sale price of properties in September was $451,700, according to the report. It also forecasts that 379,000 properties were still available for purchase at the end of September.

This study follows one from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), which predicted a 7% increase in existing home sales last month. This is half of what the Census Bureau predicts, but it's most likely because the NAR looked at a larger group of home sales. The increase was attributed to an increase in housing supply in response to a surge in demand for new homes, according to the trade association.

The housing market in the United States has been plagued by a slew of issues that predate and were exacerbated by COVID-19. Building materials prices have risen due to supply constraints caused by pre-pandemic labor shortages and disruptions in global supply chains. At the same time, demand has remained higher than supply, which, along with rising building costs, has pushed final prices even higher.

Homebuilders, on the other hand, have recently been shown to be positive about the housing market. Their biggest concern is housing affordability, yet high prices and constantly increasing supply have given them cause to be optimistic about the market.