According to reports, Biden is considering a push for crypto oversight and may appoint a “Crypto Czar.”

The Biden administration is mulling a regulatory drive, including hiring a Crypto Czar for a crypto crackdown, in response to the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and concerns about their misuse in ransomware and cybercrime. This effort comes in the wake of investor and investment fund calls for cryptocurrency trading to be allowed on exchanges, as well as for the administration to provide clarification on how it will handle cryptocurrencies in the future.

The revelation, first reported by Bloomberg, cites unidentified sources familiar with the administration’s talks and suggests that the president may sign an Executive Order containing a slew of cryptocurrency rules. While the International Business Times was unable to independently verify the accuracy of these allegations, the fact that many accounts of such discussions have surfaced suggests a likely policy direction from the White House.

Furthermore, as we previously reported, the SEC approved the Volt Bitcoin ETF (Exchange Traded Fund), indicating that the Biden Administration is aware of the need to decide whether or not to allow cryptocurrency trading, as well as weigh policy options, in order to acknowledge the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies among the broader investor community.

In addition, the administration has unveiled a “national cryptocurrency enforcement team,” staffed by Department of Justice personnel and tasked with launching probes, conducting complex investigations, and following up with prosecutions of criminal cases involving the misuse of cryptocurrencies for nefarious purposes, according to the New York Post.

Following a string of high-profile attacks, notably at the Colonial Pipeline in May and at meat packer JBS in June, the Treasury Department sanctioned cryptocurrency exchange SUEX last month for ties to ransomware attackers. In both incidents, the ransoms were paid in cryptocurrencies.

President Biden is also considering issuing a broad order establishing a high-level organization with members from the Treasury, Commerce, and National Security Agencies, among others. This agency would be responsible for researching the effects of the cryptocurrency business on various stakeholders, including markets, individual and institutional investors, and the general public, and recommending appropriate regulatory actions that the administration could take.

There is no word on when the Executive Order will be issued, and amid the anticipation, Bloomberg’s sources say that regardless of the order, the White House will issue a clear blueprint for the cryptocurrency industry’s future.