According to Fed data, the top ten percent own 89 percent of stocks.

Despite a large increase in unemployment and business tremors as a result of COVID-19, some of America’s wealthiest corporations and individuals profited handsomely throughout the epidemic. According to CNBC, the wealthiest 10% of Americans own 89 percent of all equities in the United States.

According to Federal Reserve data, the discrepancy is at an all-time high. The stock market, however, was both “the dominant source of wealth accumulation in America throughout the pandemic” and “the principal generator of inequality.” The stock market suffered technical damage from early September to early October, according to Yahoo Finance, but is again back in “rally mode.” “The technical damage done to stocks from early September through early October is being rectified,” according to the “rally.” Traders enjoy witnessing this type of behavior since it is generally self-fulfilling. “Given the enormous inflationary and supply chain pressures on corporate America’s financial statements,” there are still concerns. Investors, according to Yahoo Finance, would disregard these concerns as long as “strong bank results” are reported, which will reveal a lot about how the reporting season will proceed.

During the epidemic, the top 1% of the population gained $6.5 trillion in corporate equities and mutual funds, while the rest of the population gained only $1.2 trillion. The majority of individuals do not hold stock because they cannot afford to take the kinds of risks that lead to large rewards.

Only 11% of Americans own stocks, despite the fact that 90% of the population owns them. Stock market gains benefit the wealthiest 10% of the population the most, with almost no one else benefiting, which is how the stock market fosters inequality, especially during a catastrophe like a pandemic. The richest residents in the United States do not pay a proportionate share of taxes, which has sparked a long-running discussion over taxing billionaires more heavily, which could be addressed in the pending infrastructure measures.