According to Blinken, the US is in contact with 500 Americans on how to leave Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the State Department has contacted 500 Americans to advise them on how to leave the war-torn country. This comes as President Joe Biden faces a deadline of Aug. 31 to complete the evacuation of American citizens from war-torn Afghanistan.

When the airlift began on Aug. 14, roughly 6,000 Americans sought to leave the nation, according to Blinken, who spoke at a news conference to provide updates on the plan’s status. He noted that 4,500 people had already been securely evacuated. He went on to say that his department was in contact with 500 Americans to provide them instructions on how to go to Kabul International Airport and flee Afghanistan.

Blinken further stated that another 1,000 or fewer people with the same help may or may not be Americans. He couldn’t say how many of the people in this group were in Afghanistan or if they had already left.

The Biden administration has been chastised at home and by international allies for its haphazard response to the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on Aug. 15. In the face of these warnings, Biden stated that he believed his decision to stop America’s longest war was the right one. Images of terrified Afghans seeking to flee with Americans have become the face of the administration’s first foreign policy disaster.

Despite worries about whether or not this would be doable, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to the August 31 deadline for completing all evacuations on Tuesday. The CIA was said to be assisting Americans stranded further from Kabul in getting to the airport, while the US military was doing limited operations to assist individuals stranded in other sections of the capital in getting out.

The Taliban has stated that the administration’s deadline is a “red line” for them, and that no extensions will be granted. They’ve also stated that Afghans will no longer be allowed to travel to Kabul’s airport in an effort to stem the flow of people fleeing the country’s strict rule.