According to an ex-Trump adviser, the administration may have prevented up to 40% of COVID deaths.

Former President Donald Trump’s public health adviser, Dr. Deborah Birx, suggested the administration may have prevented up to 40% of COVID-19 deaths.

Birx said the administration was unduly focused on the 2020 election at the expense of the pandemic in excerpts from her testimony to a House subcommittee on Oct. 12 and 13, which were released on Tuesday. She said that the White House was preoccupied with the campaign and did not attend COVID-19 task committee sessions.

According to Birx, who served as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, as many as 130,000 American lives could have been avoided if preventative measures had been adopted earlier.

“I believe that if we had fully enforced the mask laws, reduced indoor dining, and educated friends and family about the dangers of meeting in private houses, and boosted testing, we may have reduced fatalities by 30 percent to 40 percent,” Birx stated.

She believes that simply requiring people to wear masks would have averted 10-15% of deaths.

On March 13, the Trump administration imposed a nationwide lockdown, but Trump repeatedly stated that it was not his preferred option. He earlier stated that lockdowns cause “more harm than they prevent.” “and slammed Democratic governors who carried on with their own after the national reopening.

Trump was also a vocal opponent of masks, refusing to wear one for months after the death toll from the pandemic began to rise. Trump’s own White House’s prophylactic measures reflected this indifference, as staff members, including Trump himself, eventually contracted COVID-19.

Birx also expressed concern to the House about the effect of Dr. Scott Atlas, a Trump-appointed taskforce member who argued for herd immunity against COVID-19.

“I was continually raising the alarm at the doctors’ meetings about the depths and breadths of my concern regarding Dr. Atlas’ position, access, theories and hypotheses, and the depths and breadths of my anxiety, “she stated

Atlas, who was not an infectious disease expert by training, is said to have argued for a plan in which people would be encouraged to establish herd immunity by being exposed to the virus. He then resigned from the White House after Trump lost the November election, denying ever proposing this method to Trump.