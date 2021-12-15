According to a US government survey, teen drug use is at its lowest level since 1975.

According to a recent poll published on Wednesday by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), this year marked the biggest fall in teen drug abuse in decades.

According to NIDA’s Monitoring the Future poll, high school teenagers reported less drug use in 2021. In terms of legal drugs, the researchers discovered that marijuana and alcohol use among 10th and 12th pupils has decreased dramatically in the previous year.

Dr. Nora Volkow, the director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said the organization had “never observed such large decreases” in juvenile drug use in such a short time. In fact, since 1975, the study has documented the lowest rate of teen drug addiction.

“These findings are unprecedented and indicate one unanticipated potential effect of the COVID-19 epidemic, which wreaked havoc on adolescents’ daily lives,” Volkow said.

In 2021, underage alcohol abuse among 10th and 12th graders declined to 28.5 percent and 46.5 percent, respectively, from 40.7 percent and 55.3 percent in 2020. The decreases in marijuana consumption were lower, but still below last year’s levels. Vaping remained the most popular method of nicotine use among youths, but it fell from 31% to 20% among 10th graders and from 35% to 27% among 12th graders.

Similarly, illicit drug use has decreased. Only 5.1 percent of tenth graders said they had used any illegal drug other than marijuana in the previous year, compared to 8.6 percent in 2020. Twelfth graders had slightly higher rates this year, at 7.2 percent, but this was down from 11.4 percent in 2020.

There is no single explanation for why the rate of teenage drug consumption fell in 2021, but lead researcher Dr. Richard A. Miech agreed with Dr. Volcow that the COVID-19 pandemic played a role. He stated the expectation that these findings may aid in a better understanding of adolescent drug usage patterns and whether or not the effects are long-lasting.

“We knew this year’s data will reveal how the COVID-19 pandemic may have impacted substance use among young people, and we’ll find out whether those effects are long-lasting as we study the drug use habits of these distinct cohorts of teenagers in the coming years,” Dr. Miech said.

Researchers are concerned about the influence of teen substance usage on their health and development, therefore they continue to study it.

