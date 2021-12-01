According to a report, about 1,500 homeless Californians died in Los Angeles from “preventable” causes.

According to a new research released on Wednesday, about 1,500 homeless Californians died on the streets of Los Angeles during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the paper, the COVID-19 epidemic killed 1,493 Californians without homes between March 2020 and July 2021, according to a research team at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). They believe this number may not be a total amount, based on data from the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Many of these deaths were not caused by COVID-19, and the majority of those who died were young or from minority groups.

They discovered that 35% of the people were found dead in public places, such as sidewalks or other public areas, and that their average age was 47, which was significantly lower than the county’s average age of 82. Despite accounting for only 8% of the total population of L.A. County, black Americans accounted for 25% of the deaths.

In some ways, the report is a critique of Los Angeles’ pandemic-era approach to COVID-19 protection for the homeless. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and state officials adopted laws to remove homeless individuals off the streets by placing them in hotels or transitional homes until a permanent solution could be found. However, according to The Guardian, these efforts have shown mixed results, with only a percent of those who required assistance receiving it.

The researchers discovered 418 more fatalities in these sites, even for individuals who received some type of temporary housing. Nearly half of all hotel deaths were caused by homeless white Americans, with women accounting for 30% of the total. The deceased, like those who died on the streets, were younger, with an average age of 44.

COVID-19 was found in only a small percentage of the deaths investigated. Nearly 40% of those who died outside of shelters died as a result of a drug or alcohol overdose, while nearly 60% of those who died in a temporary lodging died as a consequence of overdoses.

On Twitter, Chloe Rosenstock, a co-author of the report and an organizer with Street Watch L.A., noted that these deaths were avoidable and can be traced back to the state’s failure to protect them.

“If we continue to disregard these killings, state aggression and ignorance will continue to kill poor and homeless people,” Rosenstock wrote. “These deaths could have been avoided.” I’ve been working on this project since the summer, and it’s finally finished. You. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.