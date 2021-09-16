A Vaccine Mandate Will Be Issued By Los Angeles County For Bars And Other Nightlife Destinations.

A new public health mandate is scheduled to be issued by Los Angeles County, requiring vaccines for patrons who intend to visit indoor pubs, wineries, breweries, lounges, and nightclubs.

Customers and workers must get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 7 and be fully vaccinated by Nov. 7. The order is due on Friday.

Beginning Oct. 7, staff and guests at “mega events” with more than 10,000 attendees will be required to present either a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination under the new directive.

Indoor events with a capacity of at least 1,000 persons are now subject to the same restrictions.

For the time being, the regulation will not apply to restaurants’ indoor areas, although clients will be heavily encouraged to produce proof of immunization.

The Los Angeles City Council, on the other hand, is considering enacting legislation requiring customers at indoor restaurants and gyms to provide documentation of having gotten at least one dosage of the vaccine.

According to the County of Los Angeles Public Health Department, 67 percent of inhabitants aged 12 and above are vaccinated, with 76 percent receiving at least one dose.

During a meeting of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said, “This is a feasible road forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.”

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased, Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighted that “it was around this time last year that we started to see that stabilization and decline as well, yet to experience the winter surge.”

“We must maintain vigilance. Of course, the best way to offset that is to keep our vaccine efforts going, and if this inspires more people to be vaccinated, then I believe it’s the right thing to do, and I continue to encourage others to do the same.”

Except for Pasadena and Long Beach, which have their own public health agencies, the law would apply to all of Los Angeles County.