A trespass warning is issued to a man who skips the Disney World line using an employee iPad.

After using a stolen staff iPad to provide unauthorized tours and skip lines at the Orlando theme park in June, a guy received a trespass warning from Walt Disney World. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, police have found the iPad.

According to Insider, an officer arrived to Disney’s Hollywood Studios park at 4 p.m. on June 4 to investigate a “instance of a trespasser and unauthorized use of a Disney gadget.”

Over the course of a few days, a Disney investigator discovered “unauthorized overrides on reservations on the Walt Disney World program for workers’ use exclusively,” according to the officer.

According to the claim, the man led a party on an unauthorised tour of the park before escorting them to the front of the line for an unnamed ride. To see if the man would try to bypass the line again, the Disney investigator urged the employees to cancel the man’s reservation.

Later, the police followed the man to his car and inquired if he had a Disney gadget with him, which he did. The individual in issue stated to the police that his employer had given him the gadget and that he had no idea it had been stolen. The Disney investigator admitted to the officer that he had previously encountered the man.

Disney issued a trespassing notice to the man. He has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The incident occurs as Disney prepares to launch a premium version of his free “Genie” software, which allows visitors to skip queues. The app, which will allow tourists to access the “Lightning Lane” for $15 at Disney World and $20 at Disneyland, will be available this fall at both Disney theme parks in the United States. The device is designed to “maximize your park time, so you can have more fun,” according to the manufacturer.

“Just tell Disney Genie what you want to do and it will plan it for you,” Disney wrote in an August blog post. “From specific attractions, foodie experiences, and entertainment to general interests like Disney princesses, villains, Pixar, Star Wars, thrill rides, and more — just tell Disney Genie what you want to do and it will plan it for you.”

“You tell Genie what you’re interested in — whether it’s an activity, a cuisine, or a character — and Genie will come back to you and advise you how to make the most of your day,” Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro told CNN.