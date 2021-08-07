A Republican member of Congress who is suing Nancy Pelosi over the mask mandate has tested positive for COVID.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-South Carolina, tested positive for COVID-19 after being penalized in May for breaching the House mask mandate.

Norman recently revealed on Twitter that he was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

“I got a covid-19 test after suffering slight symptoms this morning and was just informed the test results were positive,” Norman wrote.

“Fortunately, I was fully vaccinated, and my symptoms have remained moderate. I will work remotely for the next ten (10) days to the extent practicable while in quarantine.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier stated that taking the COVID-19 vaccine could help a person’s symptoms to be less severe.

“If you do become infected, the chances of you having a catastrophic illness outcome are quite low,” he stated on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“It’s considerably more likely that you’ll be symptom-free or only mildly affected. As a result, the vaccination is performing as expected. It prevents people from becoming ill.”

Norman had a positive COVID-19 test just a week after joining a lawsuit against the mask requirement with Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie.

After Greene and Massie got a $500 fine for not wearing masks to protest the House mask requirement, a lawsuit was filed against Pelosi and two House administrators last month.

Norman joined the case in which the Republicans claimed the fine was unlawful after he received the same punishment.

The fine, according to Norman, Greene, and Massie, violates the 27th Amendment, which states that no law can reduce or enhance the salaries of members of Congress until after the election of Representatives.

Last Thursday, the Office of the Attending Physician in the House of Representatives reintroduced the mask requirement for both vaccinated and unvaccinated members, citing worries about the more transmissible Delta form. Members of the Senate, on the other hand, were exempt from the requirement.