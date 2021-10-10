A Maryland couple has been arrested for selling nuclear secrets about US submarines to an undercover FBI agent.

A couple from Annapolis, Maryland, has been charged with selling nuclear secrets to an undercover FBI agent they mistook for a foreign government representative.

Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, have been charged with violating the Atomic Energy Act by knowingly attempting to benefit from prohibited data linked to the construction of nuclear-powered warships and passing it on to a foreign power.

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “The lawsuit charges a scheme to send knowledge relevant to the design of our nuclear submarines to a foreign government.”

The pair was arrested on Saturday, according to the Department of Justice, after nearly a year of corresponding and receiving money from the undercover FBI agent.

Jonathan Toebbe was a nuclear engineer for the Navy at the time of his arrest, and he held active national security clearance from the Department of Defense, allowing him access to sensitive information.

Toebbe wanted to sell information regarding American submarine nuclear reactors to another country, so he delivered a sample of restricted data to establish a “covert relationship.” Any extra information, on the other hand, would necessitate payment.

On June 8, the undercover agent sent Toebbe $10,000 in cryptocurrency as a “good faith” payment.

The pair flew to West Virginia on June 26 to provide the first piece of information to what they assumed was a foreign intelligence operative.

The Justice Department stated, “There, with Diana Toebbe acting as a lookout, Jonathan Toebbe placed an SD card concealed within half a peanut butter sandwich at a pre-arranged ‘death drop’ site.”

After receiving $20,000 in cryptocurrencies, Jonathan Toebbe emailed a decryption key for the SD Card containing sensitive data about submarine nuclear reactors.

Jonathan Toebbe hid a second SD card in a chewing gum packet and transported it to a site in eastern Virginia on Aug. 28.

Toebbe delivered the decryption key to the FBI agent after being paid $70,000 in cryptocurrency. The card also held confidential information about submarine nuclear reactors.

The couple will appear in court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Tuesday. The FBI and NCIS are investigating their case.