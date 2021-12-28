A judge will consider reducing a trucker’s 110-year prison sentence after he killed four people in an explosive crash.

After over 5 million people signed a mercy petition, a truck driver named Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who murdered four people in a fiery 28-car pile-up in Colorado on April 25, 2019, may have his 110-year sentence reduced.

During his sentencing, Aguilera-Mederos claimed that his brakes failed and he couldn’t stop his truck in time, and that he had no intention of hurting anyone.

“When I look at my charges, I see a killer, and that is not me,” he explained. In his heartfelt apology to the victims’ families, Aguilera-Mederos said, “I have never thought about injuring anybody in my entire life.”

Judge The hearing for Aguilera-Mederos was set for Jan. 13 to provide the defense time to examine similar cases and develop a strategy. Jones imposed the 110-year sentence after finding that it was the state's mandated minimum term.

During the hearing, Jones stated, “If I had the discretion, it would not be my punishment.”

Prosecutor Alexis King says her office would most likely recommend a sentence of 20 to 30 years in jail. “The defendant’s truck caused the deaths of four people, serious bodily injury to others, and damage to many more people in our town,” King said. “Knowing all of this, my office began the resentencing process the same week the defendant was convicted so that the court may consider an alternative punishment not restricted by mandatory sentencing provisions,” King continued.

Many truck drivers began boycotting going into Colorado after a truck driver was sentenced to 110 years in prison for a fatal crash in 2019. Shortly after Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced, the hashtag #NoTrucksToColorado started trending on social media. Prosecutors stated that he should have utilized a runaway ramp built for such scenarios, while Aguilera-Mederos claimed that he was trying to avoid traffic and slow down. Jones will allow the families of the victims to testify either in person or in writing.

When Aguilera-Mederos' brakes failed, he was travelling 85 mph on I-70. Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24, was killed in the crash, as were William Bailey, 67, Doyle Harrison, 61, and Stanley Politano, 69. In October, Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty of four counts of vehicular murder.