A Florida nurse was fired after posting an infant in Neonatal Intensive Care with birth defects.

A nurse in Florida was fired after publishing photos of a newborn with birth defects on Instagram.

Sierra Samuels was fired from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami on Thursday, weeks after the facility discovered she had shared graphic images of an infant born with gastroschisis, a birth condition in which the intestines protrude from the abdomen due to a break in the abdominal wall.

Samuels was placed on administrative leave after the hospital heard about the post on Sept. 8, pending the outcome of a privacy investigation.

According to reports, Samuels shared photographs of the infant with birth defects on her Instagram Story. “My night was going fantastic then bam,” she remarked, holding up a photo of the newborn.

“Your intestines should be within, not outside, baby!” In his tweet, Samuels included the hashtag “gastroschisis.”

A spokesperson for the Jackson Health System requested that Samuels be reprimanded when it was discovered that she had shared patient information on social media.

Despite being taught, employees who violate these privacy regulations face disciplinary action, including suspension or termination, according to the spokeswoman.

The organization stated, “As soon as we became aware of the potential violation, we immediately placed this employee on administrative leave until the outcome of the inquiry.” The privacy of our patients is always a top priority at Jackson Health System. Any potential breach of personal data is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.”

Samuels started working for Jackson Health System in 2016 as a nurse in the newborn critical care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital.