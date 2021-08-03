A disgraced politician has filed a lawsuit in order to run for office once more.

Rod Blagojevich, the disgraced former governor of Illinois, has filed a lawsuit contesting the Illinois General Assembly’s decision to exclude him from running for any state or local office in the state due of his 2009 impeachment.

Blagojevich told reporters, “I’m returned from the dead, and it’s fantastic to be alive again.” He went on to say that his argument is about the “right of the people to choose their own leaders.”

Blagojevich, 64, was impeached in December 2008 for attempting to sell President-elect Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate seat, as well as extorting campaign contributions from executives from a children’s hospital and the horse racing industry in exchange for official acts of office. He was ousted from office in June 2011 by a 59-0 majority, convicted on 17 counts, and sentenced to 14 years in jail.

Former President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in February 2020. Blagojevich went on the NBC reality show “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010, which featured Trump as a judge.

Blagojevich is asking a federal judge to issue a permanent injunction, declaring the ruling unlawful.

He said, “I haven’t considered running for office.” “However, I’m not ruling out any possibilities.”

He went on to claim that it’s “unconstitutional” to establish a law prohibiting one person from running for office.

Blagojevich says he keeps himself busy since his release from prison by running, advising, and delivering speeches. He also has a “quite successful” second job working for a website where users pay for personalized messages from celebrities and presents “The Lightning Rod,” a weekly podcast.

Blagojevich also stated that he is considering regaining his legal license.

Blagojevich is the fourth governor of Illinois to be imprisoned in the last seven years.