‘A Christmas in the style of Charles Dickens!’ Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for the Hallmark Movie Premiere

With the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, “A Dickens of a Holiday!” Hallmark Channel’s very cheerful holiday season continues. Brooke d’Orsay and Kristoffer Polaha feature in the flick, which premieres Friday night.

Fans will undoubtedly be pleased with the film, which will reconnect them with two recognizable faces from the network who, despite having a long list of credits between them, have yet to appear in a film together.

D’Orsay is a Christmas queen on the network, having starred in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries films “A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love” and “Nostalgic Christmas,” as well as the Hallmark Channel features “Christmas in Love” and “Miss Christmas” in recent years. Fans may also recognize her from the non-holiday film “Beverly Hills Wedding,” as well as her work outside of Hallmark, such as her role as Paige Collins on “Royal Pains.” In terms of Polaha, he’s perhaps still best known for his role in 2016’s “Dater’s Handbook,” in which he co-starred with Meghan Markle, the soon-to-be real-life royal. Fans may recognize him from past Hallmark Channel shows including “Pearl in Paradise” and “Double Holiday,” as well as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Small Town Christmas” and “Rocky Mountain Christmas.” So, what happens when these two eventually star in a film together? Let’s have a look.

A summary states, “Christmas Eve celebrates the 100th anniversary of Dickens’ Days in Dickens, Ohio, a Victorian event that culminates in the town theatre’s presentation of ‘A Christmas Carol.'” “However, when the lead actor is forced to withdraw, director Cassie (D’Orsay) contacts Dickens’ native and former high school classmate Jake (Polaha), an action movie star seeking more meaningful roles in Hollywood.” When Jake agrees, things are a little rocky at first, but as they work on the play—and participate in some of the town’s other festivities—they begin to warm up to one another. At the end of the day, they’re both exactly what the other needs to enjoy a wonderful holiday season.

The blurb continues, “It’s up to director Cassie to show Jake the actor that he’s capable of a serious, leading man part.” “In turn, Jake teaches Cassie that she is still the most likely to achieve, albeit in roles she never expected: teacher, coach, and leader.” “A Dickens of a Holiday!” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.