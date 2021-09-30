A bipartisan Senate vote avoids a government shutdown, and the House is expected to follow suit.

Through two short-term financing proposals, the Senate and House of Representatives are poised to avert a government shutdown at the last minute, averting a potential national debt default.

Following the passage of the bills, the federal government will be funded until December 3, when both houses will revisit the subject.

Democratic leaders faced a daunting assignment on Thursday: averting a government shutdown while also striking a final deal on two multibillion-dollar infrastructure packages. Failure to keep the government running and a loss of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure ideas would be catastrophic blows to his domestic program.

Unlike earlier this week, when Republicans blocked a Democratic-led move to increase the debt ceiling, the Senate voted 65-35 on Thursday’s spending package, which passed with bipartisan support. Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, vowed that the lower chamber would follow suit before midnight.

Before the vote, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., stated, “This is a wonderful outcome – one I am delighted we are getting done.”

Members of the House were also scheduled to vote today on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure, which was also passed bipartisanly in August. Pelosi has been attempting for weeks to persuade moderate and progressive Democrats to back the bill, but she has run against opposition from both sides.

Progressives will only support the package if a larger $3.5 trillion social spending bill is brought up for a vote in the Senate. Moderates, on the other hand, are opposed to parts of the bill due to features that affect the fossil fuel industry, the failure to eliminate a cap on state and local tax deductions, and the bill’s astronomical cost.

Republicans in the Senate are unlikely to approve the package.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, called it a “road to socialism.”

To approve the bill, Democrats would have to use the budget reconciliation process, which would necessitate every member voting “Yes.”

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WVa.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have both expressed opposition to the plan due to its high cost.

Manchin indicated on Thursday that he would support the $3.5 trillion deal’s reconciliation process if it was reduced to $1.5 trillion, less than half its initial size.