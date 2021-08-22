5 Fun Facts About Dua Lipa, The “Levitating” Singer

Dua Lipa is no stranger to chart success, and her fans are well aware of her proclivity for releasing hit singles. The singer will have reason to celebrate on Sunday when she celebrates her 26th birthday, thanks to popular songs like “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now.”

However, there are still some details about Lipa that people are unaware of. Below are five interesting facts about the “Love Again” singer.

Lipa Began Her Career Singing on YouTube

Lipa signed her first record deal at the age of 18, but the “New Rules” singer previously admitted that she began her career by singing on YouTube. “I used to put covers online when I was 15, but it was never one of those things that went viral; it was more of a means for me to use it as a portfolio,” she explained.

She was once a model.

Lipa had a brief modeling career but left after understanding how detrimental it was to her mental health. “When I was very young, I was asked about modeling. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Lipa revealed, “I went there, but I was never the appropriate size, I was never cut out to be a model, and I never really got any meaningful jobs.”

“They held on to me for a while before saying, ‘Oh, you know, if you drop a lot of weight, we’ll be able to put you out for more jobs.’ And it put me in a really horrible frame of mind.”

Lipa admitted that she mainly pursued modeling because she believed it would help her make friends in the music industry.

Lipa describes her music as “dark pop.”

Despite the fact that Lipa has been acclaimed for her appealing pop tracks, she believes her songs belong in a darker subgenre of music.

In an interview with Hunger magazine, she said, “Most of my inspiration comes from grief since it’s the emotion that remains in the back of my mind, and the easiest way to get things out is via music.”

“I’ll go into the studio in a good mood and try to write a pleasant song, but there’ll always be a twist!”

Lipa’s father encouraged her to pursue a career in music.

Lipa is a fan of a range of artists, including Chance the Rapper and J. Cole, but her favorite is Chance the Rapper. Brief News from Washington Newsday.