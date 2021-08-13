3,000 troops are being sent to Afghanistan as part of a temporary mission to evacuate the US Embassy.

As the Taliban continues to make gains in Afghanistan, President Biden is sending 3,000 troops to aid in the evacuation of American diplomats from the US embassy in Kabul.

According to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, the troops will be deployed to Kabul in 24 to 48 hours and will comprise of three infantry battalions from the Marines and Army. According to the Associated Press, Kirby stated, “This is a temporary mission with a specific target.”

A 1,000-strong Army and Air Force team will move to Qatar to process immigrant permits for Afghan civilians who helped the US military during the 20-year conflict.

Aybak, Qala-e-Naw, Taleqan, Shibirghan, Sar-e Pul, Kunduz, Herat, Ghazni, and Khandahar, the Taliban’s birthplace, have all fallen to the Taliban. Twelve of the 34 provincial capitals have been taken over by the militant group. According to a separate AP report, the insurgents are also undertaking an assassination campaign in Kabul, targeting senior government officials.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. The US has warned Taliban officials that if they attack Americans during the temporary deployment, the US will retaliate.

Despite the Taliban’s predicted successes, President Biden is adamant on leaving Afghanistan.

“Look, we invested over a trillion dollars over 20 years, we trained and equipped over 300,000 Afghan police with modern equipment,” Biden told White House reporters on Tuesday, according to CNBC. “Afghan leaders must unite; they must fight for themselves and for their country.”

According to Kirby, the Afghan military must take advantage of the years of training they received from US and NATO forces.

“They have the numerical advantage, the operational organization, the air forces, and sophisticated weaponry, and it’s really about having the will and the leadership to use those advantages to their advantage,” Kirby added.

Despite the temporary surge of troops, Kirby stated that the US is still on track to leave completely by August 31.