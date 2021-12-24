3 Steps To Protect Your Data When Using Public Wi-Fi During The Holidays

It goes without saying that keeping your affairs in order while visiting family and friends for the holidays will prevent a nice time from being ruined.

Everyone who goes through an airport has undoubtedly logged onto public Wi-Fi at some point, whether they’re waiting for a boarding call, checking their banking, downloading a boarding pass, or downloading a COVID-19 immunization card.

COVID-19 isn’t the only flaw to be concerned about.

Hackers are always thrilled about the holidays, and many of them plan to steal personal information using public Wi-Fi.

Here are three internet safety measures to keep your data safe throughout your holiday travels:

Use your data plan or invest in a VPN.

When you use a public Wi-Fi network at an airport or a business’s Wi-Fi network, your information is subject to theft.

In a phone interview with International Business Times, Paige Hanson, Chief of Cyber Safety Education at Norton LifeLock, said that hackers who use public Wi-Fi are hoping to catch an unsuspecting victim in a “man-in-the-middle attack,” where you think you’re connecting to your coffee shop’s WiFi, but it actually belongs to a criminal after your data.

Hanson recommends taking a “good, better, best” strategy to securing data on the fly to protect yourself.

Connecting to a reputable public Wi-Fi network, she added, is a “excellent” approach because it provides you with a reasonable level of data encryption. However, Hanson suggests that instead of accessing a Wi-Fi server in the neighborhood, you should use data from your cell plan.

“Unlike public Wi-Fi, using your data plan provides you a little more anonymity,” Hanson added. “You’re less exposed to a man in the middle attack because you’re not unwittingly connected to someone else’s Wi-Fi, which could be listening in on what we’re doing.” Above all, Hanson believes that using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) on your phone to encrypt your connection is the best defense. Hackers will be unable to access your communications if you use a VPN.

Be Wary Of Which Sites Or Apps You Login ToYour phone is by far the most lucrative target for any cybercriminal attempting to steal sensitive information.

For a would-be cybercriminal, some of the most widely used and relied-upon apps are the most valuable to compromise, according to Hanson. Apps for personal banking, for example.