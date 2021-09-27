279 people have been sickened as a result of the Salmonella outbreak, which has been linked to a possible cause.

A Salmonella outbreak has continued to infect multiple states in the United States, following an initial notice by the Centers for Disease Control earlier in September.

While there is no definitive explanation for the outbreak, the CDC has received food samples from eateries where the sick persons dined. Salmonella was identified in a cilantro and lime-containing food sample. There were onions in the container as well, but none were left to be tested.

The CDC stated that it was impossible to determine which food item was contaminated with Salmonella due to the presence of multiple foods in the food sample, but that “we are using this information in conjunction with other available information to help narrow the list of possible foods linked to illness.”

In 29 states, including Oregon, California, Utah, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, 279 people have been sickened by the Salmonella outbreak.

A total of 26 persons have been admitted to hospitals due to Salmonella infections. The infections have not resulted in any deaths.

The CDC is still looking into the incident, which they describe as “fast-growing.” They advised getting medical attention if symptoms of Salmonella infection were present, as well as reporting the sickness to a local health department to aid in the investigation of the outbreak.

Salmonella symptoms include bloody diarrhea, a temperature of more than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, vomiting, and dehydration. Symptoms usually appear six hours to six days after the bacteria is consumed. The majority of patients recover in four to seven days.

Young children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems are more likely to develop more serious illnesses that necessitate hospitalization or medical care.

To avoid illness, the CDC advises people to wash their hands, utensils, and surfaces, as well as rinse fruits and vegetables before eating, cutting, or peeling them.

Raw meat, poultry, and seafood should also be stored away from uncooked food.

Heated food should be cooked to a temperature that kills germs, and perishable food should be cooled within two hours of preparation. It also stated that items should not be left to thaw on the counter.