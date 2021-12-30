206 Marines have been discharged from the Marine Corps for refusing to take a vaccine.

According to a new Politico story, the US Marine Corps fired 206 troops on Tuesday for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a rise from the previous week, when there were 169 discharges.

The discharges must be honorable or general under honorable conditions, according to the National Defense Authorization Act, which President Biden signed into law on Monday. Despite the discharges, the vast majority of Armed Forces soldiers have received their vaccinations.

According to Politico, 95 percent of Marines have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, with 86 percent of Reserves receiving at least one injection.

The Marine Corps has received 3,247 requests for religious accommodations in relation to the COVID-19 immunization mandate. At this time, 3,115 requests have been handled, with ZERO being approved.

At least one shot has been fired by 95 percent of the Air Force, 98 percent of the Army, and 99 percent of the Navy.

“First and foremost, vaccinating our Soldiers against COVID-19 is about Army preparedness,” Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth stated, thanking the vaccinated soldiers for prioritizing the health and welfare of their fellow military members and families.

“The only thing I’d add is that the vaccine is a real military fitness requirement, as I’ve stated before.” “It’s still that way,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated.

The Pentagon commander has given each branch the authority to establish its own compliance date, with the majority of them occurring in November and December. Separation from the service, according to the Pentagon, is the ultimate punishment for those who refuse to be vaccinated.

Republican governors such as Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Mike Dunleavy of Alaska, Tate Reeves of Mississippi, and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska have written to Austin, arguing that such a punishment is “outside your constitutional and legislative authority.”

Despite the opposition, Pentagon officials hope that the fear of being dismissed will persuade people who are hesitant to obtain the vaccine to do so.