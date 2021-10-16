2021 Boss’s Day Quotes: 15 Last-Minute National Day Sayings

Whether you’ve been meeting your boss in person or on the other end of a video conference call, if you have a boss with whom you enjoy working and want to express your gratitude, now is the day to do it.

Employees who want to appreciate their boss and show appreciation for their fair and caring actions throughout the year celebrate National Boss’s Day today, according to the National Day Calendar. Patricia Bays Haroski, a State Farm Insurance employee, first registered the holiday in 1958, choosing October 16 as the date to correspond with her father’s (who also happened to be her boss’s) birthday.

While your boss may not be your biological family, you can send them a virtual or in-person greeting by sharing one of these quotes or jokes, courtesy of BrainyQuote, GoodReads, Psychology Today, and Wise Old Sayings.

1. “The best leadership gift is a manager who cares about your achievement.”

– Jonathan Taffer2 "People follow what a man suggests, but they also make a conscious effort to do the exact opposite of what he suggests, which is a sign of authority in a man." – "Killosophy," Criss Jami 3. "A good boss helps his men discover they have more potential than they realize, so they continually do better than they imagined they could." Wilson, Charles Erwin 4. "The best executive is the one who has the foresight to choose good guys to perform the job and the self-control to get out of their way while they do it." – Theodore Roosevelt, President of the United States of America5. "A boss is feared, but a leader is admired." Vicente del Bosque (Vicente del Bosque) 6. "You can't be a good boss unless you're a nice guy first." Sarvesh Jain7 is a writer. "The guy who understands HOW will always be employed." His supervisor will always be the guy who understands WHY." – Diane Ravitch, author8. "The boss instills fear in his employees; the leader instills enthusiasm." – John C. Maxwell "More than half of those who quit their jobs do so due to a strained relationship with their supervisor." Smart businesses ensure that their executives understand how to strike a balance between professionalism and humanity. These are the leaders that congratulate their employees on their accomplishments, sympathize with those who are going through a difficult period, and challenge their employees even when it is painful." – Travis Bradberry "A true leader doesn't need to lead; he's happy to point."