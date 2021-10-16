2021 Apple Updates: How To FaceTime Someone Who Doesn’t Have An iPhone

It’s time to say goodbye to Skype and Zoom. According to CNBC, Apple has announced that iPhone users will now be able to FaceTime with Windows and Android users.

Those who want to FaceTime with friends and family who don’t have an Apple device must first download the latest version of iOS. The Apple user will then be able to transmit a link via a web browser to their Android-using conversation partners, allowing them to join the FaceTime call.

The Apple device user must authorize everyone who is emailed a link before they can join the conversation.

Here’s how to make a FaceTime call to someone who doesn’t have an Apple product:

Apple has revealed that you will be able to mute or unmute your microphone, use full-screen mode, alter your camera perspective, and turn your camera on and off when on a FaceTime chat using a web browser. People in your group FaceTime chats will likewise be arranged in a grid, with the speaker’s tile highlighting automatically.

There will also be a voice isolation function to increase sound quality, spatial audio support, and “portrait mode” to blur your background, according to The Verge. SharePlay, a new feature, will allow users to view or listen to the same thing at the same time, whether it’s songs or videos. Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Twitch, Apple Music, and Apple TV are among the major sponsors of the feature.